Manhattan Optimists Club names January student of the month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Optimists Club has named its January Manhattan High School student of the month.

The Manhattan Optimists Club says its Manhattan High School student of the month for January is Kayla Lei, a senior at MHS. It said Lei is the daughter of Shuting Lei and Shuangye Wu.

According to the Club, Lei is a National Merit Semifinalist and serves as vice president of the MHS debate and forensics club. It said she has been a national individual events tournament of champions qualifier for forensics.

The Club said Lei has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 4.57 weighted GPA.

According to the Club, Lei is a volunteer at the Flint Hills Discovery Center and at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.

The Club said Lei has served as captain of the Manhattan High tennis team and is a four-time Kansas 6A State Tennis Championship qualifier.

According to the Optimists, Lei plans to continue her education studying chemical engineering and her school of choice is Georgia Tech. It said her long-term goal is to earn a Ph.D. in chemical engineering with an emphasis on developing sustainable energy.

The Optimists Club said its student of the month is intended to recognize MHS seniors that make a difference in their community through volunteering and leadership activities that have a positive impact on the high school and the community. It said the goal of the program is to inspire and encourage young people to get involved in the community in an effort to help others.

