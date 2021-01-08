Advertisement

Manhattan Optimists Club names January student of the month

Kayla Lei has been named the Manhattan Optimists Club MHS student of the month for January.
Kayla Lei has been named the Manhattan Optimists Club MHS student of the month for January.(Manhattan Optimists Club)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Optimists Club has named its January Manhattan High School student of the month.

The Manhattan Optimists Club says its Manhattan High School student of the month for January is Kayla Lei, a senior at MHS. It said Lei is the daughter of Shuting Lei and Shuangye Wu.

According to the Club, Lei is a National Merit Semifinalist and serves as vice president of the MHS debate and forensics club. It said she has been a national individual events tournament of champions qualifier for forensics.

The Club said Lei has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and a 4.57 weighted GPA.

According to the Club, Lei is a volunteer at the Flint Hills Discovery Center and at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.

The Club said Lei has served as captain of the Manhattan High tennis team and is a four-time Kansas 6A State Tennis Championship qualifier.

According to the Optimists, Lei plans to continue her education studying chemical engineering and her school of choice is Georgia Tech. It said her long-term goal is to earn a Ph.D. in chemical engineering with an emphasis on developing sustainable energy.

The Optimists Club said its student of the month is intended to recognize MHS seniors that make a difference in their community through volunteering and leadership activities that have a positive impact on the high school and the community. It said the goal of the program is to inspire and encourage young people to get involved in the community in an effort to help others.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments