Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer

(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will change the management plan for the Emerald Ash Borer in 2021.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its plant protection and weed control program is changing its approach to stopping the spread of the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB), following the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It said in December of 2020the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published a final rule to remove the federal domestic EAB quarantine regulations. It said, as a result, it will also lift county quarantines on EAB which have been in place for 10 counties in eastern Kansas and instead focus its efforts on education, outreach, survey and biocontrol.

According to the KDA, the emerald ash borer is a destructive pest of North American ash trees. It said it is native to Asia and was first discovered in North America in 2002 in the Detroit area. It said since then, it has killed millions of ash trees and caused thousands more to be removed to slow its spread. It said local quarantines were established to prohibit the movement of ash trees and other related items, but those have been ineffective in preventing the spread of the pest.

The KDA said it will continue to survey and monitor for EAB and will direct resources toward non-regulatory options to manage and contain the pest, including collaborative efforts with industry organizations to educate communities about the threat of EAB and participation in biological control opportunities available through USDA-APHIS.

According to the Department, the county EAB quarantines will be rescinded by March 1, following the APHIS rule, which will go into effect on Jan. 14. It said counties that had been under quarantine include Atchison, Doniphan, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Shawnee and Wyandotte.

For more information regarding EAB, click here.

