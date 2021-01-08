Kansas High Court upholds workers’ compensation law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a workers’ compensation law and says that it is the prerogative of the State to adopt newer evaluation guidelines.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of an amendment to the Kansas Workers Compensation Act that adopted new guidelines for assessing medical impairment.

“Our position has been that the Legislature had authority to update the law as it did,” said Schmidt, whose office successfully defended the statute after intervening in the case to request the Kansas Supreme Court’s review. “Today the Supreme Court agreed. We have successfully defended this duly enacted state law.”

According to Schmidt, the Kansas Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Court of Appeals’ 2018 ruling that had found the updated law unconstitutional. He said in the Friday opinion, the court ruled that the law does not violate Section 18 of the Kansas Bill of Rights due to the use of medical evaluation guidelines that only serve as a base for deciding compensation, while the law still requires “competent medical evidence.”

AG Schmidt said in 2013, the Legislature amended the Kansas Workers Compensation Act to require the use of the Sixth Edition of the American Medical Association Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment to rate the impairment of injuries sustained after Jan. 1, 2015. It said the Kansas Court of Appeals had struck down that amendment in 2018 as unconstitutional, and instead required that the Fourth Edition of the AMA Guides, which was in place under the law before the 2013 change, be reinstated.

According to the Kansas Attorney General, the Kansas Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals and upheld the updated statute on Friday.

“The 2013 amendments merely reflect an update to the most recent set of guidelines—which serve as a starting point for any medical opinion,” Justice Caleb Stegall wrote for the court. “Aside from an updated starting point, the legal substance of K.S.A. 2019 Supp. 44- 510e(a)(2)(B) remains the same as it has been. Given this, the challenge under section 18 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights necessarily fails.”

A copy of the ruling can be found here.

