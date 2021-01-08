Kansas Chamber releases annual business poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has released its annual Business Leaders Poll.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has released its annual Business Leaders Poll and not surprisingly, COVID-19 found itself at the top of the poll as the biggest issue they have faced throughout 2020.

According to the poll, 66% of the 300 businesspeople polled said the virus caused supply chain issues for them, while 46% felt the state’s response to the pandemic was more than what was necessary.

“Taxes always have been at the top, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was an even more intense issue for businesses in 2020,” Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said. “Our poll found the operations of nearly every business has been directly impacted.”

Outside of COVID-19, taxes did see the usual response.

“Fifty-two percent of business leaders polled cited lower taxes on business as most important to profitability,” CHS President Pat McFerron said.

You can read the full report here.

