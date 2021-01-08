Advertisement

Jake LaTurner shares condolences for fallen Capitol police officer

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.(United States Capitol Police via AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Jake LaTurner, Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District Representative, has shared his condolences for the fallen Capitol police officer.

Following reports of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death after the riots in Washington D.C., Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner shared his condolences with Sicknick’s family.

“Suzanne and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick will forever be remembered as an American hero who courageously laid down his life to defend our Nation’s Capitol. The perpetrators responsible for his tragic death must be swiftly brought to justice,” said LaTurner. “We are praying for Officer Sicknick’s family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments