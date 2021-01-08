Jake LaTurner shares condolences for fallen Capitol police officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Jake LaTurner, Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District Representative, has shared his condolences for the fallen Capitol police officer.

Following reports of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death after the riots in Washington D.C., Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner shared his condolences with Sicknick’s family.

“Suzanne and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick will forever be remembered as an American hero who courageously laid down his life to defend our Nation’s Capitol. The perpetrators responsible for his tragic death must be swiftly brought to justice,” said LaTurner. “We are praying for Officer Sicknick’s family during this difficult time.”

