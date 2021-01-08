Hoobler named new Shawnee County undersheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has a new undersheriff.

Officials with the agency said Friday that Shane Hoobler, who is in his 32nd year with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, has been appointed to that position.

Hoobler, who most recently served as a major in the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, replaces Jay Simecka in the undersheriff’s position.

Simecka was elected in August as Morris County sheriff.

Simecka will be sworn in Monday at the Morris County Courthouse in Council Grove.

Hoobler already has been sworn in as Shawnee County undersheriff.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said Hoobler is a “highly decorated law enforcement officer with over 30 years of law enforcement experience.”

Hill noted that Hoobler has advanced through the ranks of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain during his more than three decades with the sheriff’s office.

Hoobler began serving in the sheriff’s office in June 1989. He has been commander of multiple divisions and in 2019 was promoted to the rank of major, where he served until his recent appointment as undersheriff.

Hoobler also has served in several other capacities with the sheriff’s office over the years, including: as a mounted posse liaison; in Special Weapons and Tactics team oversight; as a fitness specialist; and as field training officer coordinator.

He has served in the sheriff’s office patrol unit; the fugitive warrants unit; and the community services unit.

In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of captain, where he served as the commander of the sheriff’s office operations division and services division.

Hoobler completed the Certified Public Manager course through the University of Kansas and is a graduate of Leadership Greater Topeka.

In addition, he is a graduate of the 232nd Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

