Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new appointments to her administration.

State Board of Agriculture

Gov. Kelly said the Board serves as advisors to her and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to review and make recommendations regarding department legislative initiatives and proposed rules and regulations. She said appointees are as follows:

Janis Lee, Hays

Scott Thellman, Lawrence

Scott Howard Strickland, Westwood (reappointment)

Donna Pearson McClish, Wichita

Governor’s Military Council

Gov. Kelly said the Council was initially created by an Executive Order to address issues of federal base relocations and to facilitate and work with the communities affected by the increase in the number of active duty armed service members and families based at Fort Riley. She said the Council is obligated to initiate, act upon and consider all necessary strategies to optimize the military presence in Kansas; actively foster close, effective cooperation among the installations and public and private sectors throughout Kansas; pursue quality-of-life enhancing initiatives for servicemen and women, veterans and their families and promote Kansas as a desired location for all Department of Defense retirees and separating service members, among other things. She said appointees are as follows:

Scott Stuckey, Junction City

Johnson County Education Research Triangle Authority Board of Directors

Gov. Kelly said the Board of Directors oversees the funds generated by a local sales tax approved by voters in 2008. She said all revenues collected by the tax can only be used at the JCERT’s Johnson County locations. She said the JCERT Authority board conducts audits, yearly reports and is responsible for making sure that the use of public funds complies with state and local law. She said appointees are as follows:

Brandon Woodard, Lenexa

