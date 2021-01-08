Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and councils.

State Board of Agriculture

Gov. Kelly said the Board serves as advisors to her and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to review and make recommendations regarding department legislative initiatives and proposed rules and regulations. She said appointees are as follows:

  • Janis Lee, Hays
  • Scott Thellman, Lawrence
  • Scott Howard Strickland, Westwood (reappointment)
  • Donna Pearson McClish, Wichita

Governor’s Military Council

Gov. Kelly said the Council was initially created by an Executive Order to address issues of federal base relocations and to facilitate and work with the communities affected by the increase in the number of active duty armed service members and families based at Fort Riley. She said the Council is obligated to initiate, act upon and consider all necessary strategies to optimize the military presence in Kansas; actively foster close, effective cooperation among the installations and public and private sectors throughout Kansas; pursue quality-of-life enhancing initiatives for servicemen and women, veterans and their families and promote Kansas as a desired location for all Department of Defense retirees and separating service members, among other things. She said appointees are as follows:

  • Scott Stuckey, Junction City

Johnson County Education Research Triangle Authority Board of Directors

Gov. Kelly said the Board of Directors oversees the funds generated by a local sales tax approved by voters in 2008. She said all revenues collected by the tax can only be used at the JCERT’s Johnson County locations. She said the JCERT Authority board conducts audits, yearly reports and is responsible for making sure that the use of public funds complies with state and local law. She said appointees are as follows:

  • Brandon Woodard, Lenexa

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments