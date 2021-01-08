Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly believes the end of vaccinating phase one recipients will be before the end of the month, leading right into phase two.

Reports from the New York Times and Kansas City Star show the state ranking at the bottom of vaccination distribution across the country. Kelly said in the virtual meeting on Friday with KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman and Adjutant General David Weishaar that they are fully aware of the NYT article.

“That has changed as we’ve been able to close the gap with the CDC vaccination tracker and we’ve moved up significantly,” she said. Kelly announced her timeline plan for all five phases which she hopes to make available to the legislature when they meet on Monday for the first time in 2021.

She plans to continue moving forward by announcing a vaccine distribution timeline for all five phases that were named at Thursday’s new conference.

Phase two is expecting to go from the beginning of February to April/May. Phase three in April/May to June. Phase four throughout June, then going to phase 5.

On his weekly call with small and large hospital systems, Dr. Norman said hospitals all across the state are doing well administering the vaccine, but they are not reporting data quickly enough to show that. He said it has to do with training processes and many vaccine locations are giving vaccines then recording data rather than recording data then giving vaccines.

Norman did speak on people asking why they have not received a vaccine yet. He said they push it out across the state as soon as they receive it from the federal government and they will also redirect or redistribute it to places in need as well.

“We don’t hoard the vaccine so when I hear somebody say, ‘Why we farther along and the state aren’t hasn’t given us our vaccine yet.’ In reality, we don’t have any vaccine held in reserve,” he said.

Norman added, “Community ‘X’ might have let’s say 400 doses left, but the surrounding counties don’t have any additionally, they’ve administered them all but they still have individuals in phase one - the highest priority group - we’ve been encouraging them and have been assisting them in redistributing it.”

Norman said they will not dictate to the 105 counties in Kansas on what phase they are in and should be providing for. He said when they have a vaccine and the surrounding areas and communities have immunized their phase one recipients, they should move onto phase two and subsequent phases following.

Weishaar said since Dec. 11, they have delivered more than 1,000 PPE cases and transported more than 1,900 samples back to KDHE for testing. He also said the amount of requests they’ve received has decreased down to 75 total.

He hopes the excitement and energy caused by the distribution of vaccines shows a sign of Kansans being closer to the end of this public health emergency. He said he wished he could give a specific date it will all end.

“But I can’t,” he said.

Gov. Kelly was asked about community vaccinations and when they will happen. She said that right now with limited amounts of vaccines, there is no way currently to do that. She added they are looking into it though.

“Including taking the mobile vans that we’ve been using for test sites across the state and converting them into vaccination sites and moving them across the state,” she said.

Vaccine locations and more information can be found on kansasvaccine.gov.

Kelly said they received 17,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with the second shipment of the initial 24,000 doses Pfizer vaccine along with 17,000 of the Moderna vaccine this week. They are expecting to receive another 17,000 from Moderna and another 17,500 from Pfizer next week.

