Friday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern will be setting up across the region not only through the weekend but through next week as well. The biggest impacts in the next several days will be cloud cover and the potential for fog in the mornings.

With dry conditions the next 8 days, temperatures and cloud cover will be the main concern. With some models hinting at more sun than others these next couple days have adjusted the forecast to a mix of sun and clouds.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with freezing fog possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be light to calm.

This weekend: Similar weather both days with morning freezing fog, highs in the mid-upper 30s and winds N 5-10 mph. Generally partly to mostly cloudy but some sun possible as well.

Better chance of mostly sunny skies to begin next week as highs will be warming through Wednesday where highs may reach 50° before a cold front pushes through Thursday. This could lead to dropping temperatures by Thursday afternoon depending on the speed of the front and depending how cold the airmass is behind the front will determine Friday’s temperatures. Regardless no signs of any precipitation with the front.

Taking Action:

Watch out for freezing fog these next couple mornings. IF fog were to develop, roads may be slick especially on bridges and overpasses.

