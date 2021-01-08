Advertisement

Former KU receiver Stephon Robinson transfers to Northwestern

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers...
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) Saturday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Morgantown.(William Wotring/ The Dominion Post | WVU athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas receiver Stephon Robinson will be leaving the Jayhawks and transferring to Northwestern.

Robinson posted to Twitter a photo edited to show Robinson in a Northwestern uniform.

The Senior receiver struggled with injuries much of the 2020 season. He saw time in only three games, catching two passes for 35 yards and no touchdowns.

Robinson ends his KU career having logged 75 catches for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns.

