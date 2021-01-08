Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video