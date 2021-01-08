Advertisement

A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Cars lined up for Town and Country Christian Church’s monthly Harvesters food distribution.

Volunteer Coordinator, Kathy Deitering, said this year they are sending people home with a meat choice. Usually, that option isn’t always available.

“We have about 38,000 pounds of food and we are giving it to anybody that is hungry and wants to wait for their food,” said Deitering.

The effort is driven by volunteers like Billy Moore. He’s dedicated four years to helping others, even though he can’t see any of them.

“Some of the people I work with would come out and volunteer and I asked if I could come out and help,” Moore said.

Billy is blind, and works at KNI, where the distribution takes place, Thursday he bagged more than 250 apples - all packed into trunks of families in need. He also handed apple sacks to those who arrived without a vehicle.

Volunteer Deb Ellerbrook, said, “Sometimes people ride the bus over or some of them come over on bicycles so I coordinate the people that don’t come in a car and are coming by their feet or bus,”.

Organizers say this month’s line was a bit smaller.

“We don’t have very many cars today, last month we had over 300 cars but the stimulus checks are out now so I think we are going to have a little bit more than half of that this month,” Deitering explained.

Billy says he’s glad to do his part to make a difference.

“It makes me feel good that I can help get this food distributed for the people who need it,” said Moore.

