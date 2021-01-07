Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Ashlynn

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new year can bring a new list of opportunities. You might add adoption to your list when you meet Ashlynn - Our first Wednesday’s Child of 2021!

This 16-year-old likes to be called “Bug”. She is caring, outgoing and funny; with a big heart and a big personality! ‘Bug’ loves to play volleyball, apply make-up and try new beauty products. She also likes being outside and staying active, telling us – “I like to move around.”

Other hobbies include art, shopping, reading and magic tricks. Her favorite classes in school are math and science. Someday, bug would like a career in cosmetology or social work.

In the meantime, she needs a forever home. Because she loves animals, bug would love a family with at least one pet. She’d also like to have some brothers or sisters. The best fit for bug would be a family who is patient, loving and accepting, and gives her hope for the future!

If you’d like more information on Bug, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

Interview with Rep. Brenda Dietrich
Interview with Rep. Brenda Dietrich
KNEA, TPS document pg. 1
KNEA - 501 documents
The Lazy Toad brought back their Thursday Open Mic Night for New Year's Eve.
Bars and restaurants make changes to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely
Conner, 13, is a sports fan hoping to find his forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Connor