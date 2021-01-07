Wednesday’s Child - Ashlynn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new year can bring a new list of opportunities. You might add adoption to your list when you meet Ashlynn - Our first Wednesday’s Child of 2021!

This 16-year-old likes to be called “Bug”. She is caring, outgoing and funny; with a big heart and a big personality! ‘Bug’ loves to play volleyball, apply make-up and try new beauty products. She also likes being outside and staying active, telling us – “I like to move around.”

Other hobbies include art, shopping, reading and magic tricks. Her favorite classes in school are math and science. Someday, bug would like a career in cosmetology or social work.

In the meantime, she needs a forever home. Because she loves animals, bug would love a family with at least one pet. She’d also like to have some brothers or sisters. The best fit for bug would be a family who is patient, loving and accepting, and gives her hope for the future!

If you’d like more information on Bug, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

