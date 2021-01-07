Advertisement

Traffic fatalities up 5% in 2020 over 2019 in Kansas

Traffic fatalities in Kansas were up 5% in late December compared to the same period in 2019,...
Traffic fatalities in Kansas were up 5% in late December compared to the same period in 2019, officials said. (Kansas Department of Transportation)(Doug Stremel | Doug Stremel)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic fatalities in Kansas were up 5% in late 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, officials said.

Through Dec. 23, the state had seen 421 deaths on its roadways in 2020.

Final statistics for 2020 from the Kansas Department of Transportation weren’t available mid-morning Thursday.

According to KDOT, the state recorded 412 deaths on its roadways in 2019.

That number was up from the 401 recorded in 2018.

Kansas saw 461 traffic fatalities in 2017, 429 in 2016 and 355 in 2015.

