Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 12th and 13th residents to COVID-19

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost two more patients to the coronavirus.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says two of its independent living residents that previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now passed away. These represent the 12th and 13th deaths at the facility related to the virus.

TPM said it is never easy to say goodbye to a resident. It said it is even more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the entire TPM family is currently in mourning.

According to the facility, it will continue to focus on ensuring the well-being of residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 on each shift and care for those who have tested positive in its COVID-19 isolation area.

Additionally, TPM said one of its non-direct care employees tested positive for the virus via rapid point-of-care testing. It said the employee was last in the facility on Dec. 28, screened in before their shift and wore personal protective equipment while at work.

The facility said its bi-weekly surveillance testing for the week of Jan. 4 has been completed and no other new positive cases of the virus were found. It said it will resume testing the week of Jan. 11 and will test any employee or resident with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“We remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

Capitol Police officer reportedly dies from injury sustained during DC protests
KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka