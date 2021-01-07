Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 12th and 13th residents to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost two more patients to the coronavirus.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says two of its independent living residents that previously tested positive for COVID-19 have now passed away. These represent the 12th and 13th deaths at the facility related to the virus.

TPM said it is never easy to say goodbye to a resident. It said it is even more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the entire TPM family is currently in mourning.

According to the facility, it will continue to focus on ensuring the well-being of residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 on each shift and care for those who have tested positive in its COVID-19 isolation area.

Additionally, TPM said one of its non-direct care employees tested positive for the virus via rapid point-of-care testing. It said the employee was last in the facility on Dec. 28, screened in before their shift and wore personal protective equipment while at work.

The facility said its bi-weekly surveillance testing for the week of Jan. 4 has been completed and no other new positive cases of the virus were found. It said it will resume testing the week of Jan. 11 and will test any employee or resident with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“We remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

