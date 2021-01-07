Advertisement

Thursday night forecast: Overcast and chilly

Freezing Fog possible late tonight
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy (freezing) fog can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds NE/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

This weekend: Highs remain in the 30s with some peeks of sun at times possible especially Saturday afternoon.

Next week temperatures moderate back in the 40s however there does remain differences in the computer models on how warm it will get. The 8 day reflects an average of the two models for high temperatures so don’t be surprised if temperatures are warmer than the 8 day reflects for much of next week if the warmer model verifies.

Taking Action:

  1. Keep an eye on the temperatures this morning, if they drop to 32° or colder especially before 9am there may be some patchy black ice develop.
  2. With the potential for fog tomorrow morning that would produce black ice mainly on bridges and overpasses so allow for extra commute time tomorrow morning if indeed there is fog.

