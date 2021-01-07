Thursday forecast: Overcast and chilly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several days of gloomy weather are expected with quite a bit of cloud cover, highs stuck in the 30s and lows in the 20s. If there’s any good news about this weather pattern is that the winds will remain at 10 mph or less meaning wind chills won’t be a major factor.

Precipitation wise we had some measurable rain yesterday and last night and there still may be some moisture leftover during the morning hours today however we’re talking less than 0.05″ of total precipitation after 7am. After today, despite several disturbances passing through, moisture is limited so any meaningful precipitation doesn’t look likely for the next 8 days.

Cloud cover will be the biggest factor for the next 8 days: Confidence is high that it’ll generally be cloudy today and tomorrow however this weekend may offer some sun at times. There will be a better chance of sun next work week but there will still be several days where there will at least be some clouds almost everyday so we’ll continue to fine tune this aspect on the forecast daily.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Cloudy. Temperatures remain steady in the 30s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy (freezing) fog can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds NE/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

This weekend: Highs remain in the 30s with some peeks of sun at times possible especially Saturday afternoon.

Next week temperatures moderate back in the 40s however there does remain differences in the computer models on how warm it will get. The 8 day reflects an average of the two models for high temperatures so don’t be surprised if temperatures are warmer than the 8 day reflects for much of next week if the warmer model verifies.

Taking Action:

Keep an eye on the temperatures this morning, if they drop to 32° or colder especially before 9am there may be some patchy black ice develop. With the potential for fog tomorrow morning that would produce black ice mainly on bridges and overpasses so allow for extra commute time tomorrow morning if indeed there is fog.

