Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will update the community on its fight against COVID-19.
The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a virtual news conference on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. to update the community on its fight against COVID-19.
If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.