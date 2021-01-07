Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 update

Coronavirus
(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will update the community on its fight against COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a virtual news conference on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. to update the community on its fight against COVID-19.

