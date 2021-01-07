Advertisement

Shawnee Co. back to maximum on COVID-19 scorecard

Shawnee Co. is back to the maximum number of 24 on its Jan. 7, 2021 COVID-19 community...
Shawnee Co. is back to the maximum number of 24 on its Jan. 7, 2021 COVID-19 community transmission scorecard.(Shawnee Co.)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is back to the maximum number of 24 on its COVID-19 community transmission scorecard.

Shawnee Co. health officials released the update Thursday afternoon, saying they are starting to see a post-holiday spike in cases. The index for incidence trend - which was in the “low” zone as decreasing last week, was in the “uncontrolled” zone in the latest report, with new cases up 43 percent from a week earlier.

Health officials say Shawnee Co. recorded 152 newly confirmed cases Thursday alone. The county also has seen 42 residents die of COVID-related illness in the past two weeks.

Shawnee Co. also saw an increase in the percent of tests coming back positive, from 9.9 percent last week to 12.8 percent this week. Hospital occupancy rate also is back over 90 percent. Health officials say 86 percent of cases in Shawnee Co. had no known source of infection, down from 92 percent a week earlier but still in the “uncontrolled” zone.

Last week’s overall score was 18.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt