Shawnee Co. back to maximum on COVID-19 scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is back to the maximum number of 24 on its COVID-19 community transmission scorecard.

Shawnee Co. health officials released the update Thursday afternoon, saying they are starting to see a post-holiday spike in cases. The index for incidence trend - which was in the “low” zone as decreasing last week, was in the “uncontrolled” zone in the latest report, with new cases up 43 percent from a week earlier.

Health officials say Shawnee Co. recorded 152 newly confirmed cases Thursday alone. The county also has seen 42 residents die of COVID-related illness in the past two weeks.

Shawnee Co. also saw an increase in the percent of tests coming back positive, from 9.9 percent last week to 12.8 percent this week. Hospital occupancy rate also is back over 90 percent. Health officials say 86 percent of cases in Shawnee Co. had no known source of infection, down from 92 percent a week earlier but still in the “uncontrolled” zone.

Last week’s overall score was 18.

