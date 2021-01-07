Sen. Marshall calls for unity, peaceful transition of power

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is now calling for unity and a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he is now calling for unity and a peaceful transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden after voting to not certify the electoral college votes.

“Joe Biden is the President-elect and we must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. Anything less is not an option. To be explicitly clear – Joe Biden will be our next President,” said Senator Marshall.

Sen. Marshall continued to say that he was angered by the violence that occurred in the Capitol on Wednesday. He said the protesters that entered the Capitol destroyed Congress’ chance to have a peaceful discussion regarding the electoral college.

“I am sickened and angered by the violence that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol yesterday. To all those who destroyed any chance we had for peaceful discussion and debate on restoring and ensuring confidence in this and all future elections: Your actions were despicable and each of you – the rioters, vandals, and trespassers – should be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Sen. Marshall. “I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who worked courageously to restore order at the U.S. Capitol – their heroism is unmatched. America is a resilient nation, and I have no doubt that we will unite and grow stronger after this.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now seeking the identities of those that instigated the violence in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

