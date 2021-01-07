Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Clay Center’s Clara Edwards

Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Clay Center’s Clara Edwards.

Clara plays volleyball, basketball and softball at Clay Center. She recently reached the 1,000 point milestone in her basketball career with the Tigers.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a four-year academic letter winner. She also participates in FCA.

Next up, Clara will play softball at the University of South Dakota, where she plans to major in nursing.

