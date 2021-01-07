Advertisement

Riley Co. postpones girl’s basketball games

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County USD 378 has postponed its girl’s basketball games.

Riley County USD 378 says it has postponed its high school girl’s Varsity and Junior Varsity games against Rossville.

According to the district, the games have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues with the Rossville teams.

USD 378 said its high school Varsity, Junior Varsity and C team games will go on as scheduled.

