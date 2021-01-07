Advertisement

Political scientist: Unrest centered at US Capitol could linger for days

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Neal Allen expressed concern for events unfolding at the US Capitol and believes the unrest in Washington, D.C. could go on for days, maybe longer. He believes more protests will arise around the nation. In Kansas on Wednesday, groups of President Trump supporters at the state capitol in Topeka and outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita remained peaceful. a

In order for the protests at the US Capitol to stop, more capitol police will need to be on the ground and President Trump must address those at the capitol. The president did release a video in which he calls for peace and for protesters who stormed the capitol to go home, but Dr. Allen said he needs to relay a realistic message.

“President Trump could stop this, or at least slow it down by acknowledging that he lost the presidential election, and avoiding saying things that aren’t true about the results from November.” Dr. Allen said.

While he believes more protests will follow in the days ahead, Dr. Allen said he’s hopeful they will be peaceful like what was demonstrated Wednesday in Topeka and Wichita.

