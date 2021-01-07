Advertisement

NASA shows off biggest canyon in solar system

It’s called Valles Marineris
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arizona’s Grand Canyon has met its match.

NASA released a photo of what it says is the largest canyon in our solar system.

Known as Valles Marineris, it stretches over 2,500 miles across the Martian equator and is 7 miles deep.

It’s 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times deeper.

If it were on Earth, this valley would stretch from New York City to San Francisco.

The new images were taken by a special camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter called HiRISE.

It’s the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet and is part of ongoing research from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

Capitol Police officer reportedly dies from injury sustained during DC protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely