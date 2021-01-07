Advertisement

Mission Creek Camp opens online registration for 2021 camping season

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Creek Camp has opened its online registration for the 2021 camping season after being forced to cancel its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center says it is gearing up for another camping season at the end of May and has opened its online registration. It said it was forced to cancel its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Mission Creek said its first year at the 187-acre camp, which was formerly called Camp Daisy Hindman, in 2019 went swimmingly. It said it has been able to operate its therapeutic riding facility in Topeka and has had a few retreats despite the coronavirus over 2020. It said several groups were able to visit with socially distanced tables and outdoor meetings.

The camp said Washburn’s O.T.A. students have been wonderful partners with it, with over 40 students visiting the facility to help give it ideas on how to make the camp more handicap accessible. It said the Family Services and Guidance Center also used the lodge for a work session for staff members and Pawnee Mental Health is considering sending its two large camps to it later in the summer of 2021. It said a local Pilot club even awarded it a grant to work on a new deck by the lake.

According to the facility, it has also been able to deliver a short PowerPoint over Zoom providing a virtual tour of the camp. It said it has presented it to the Carl Ice Family, former Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, three officers with the Capper Foundation, Marty Winans of TARC and representatives of the Cloud Cray and Ladd Seaberg foundations from Atchison. It said all have been impressed with the partnerships, donations and help given during the process. It said it has more presentations scheduled with NAMI and local Rotary groups.

Mission Creek said the American Camp Association has told it that people all over the nation are eager to get back to camping after 2020 canceled many events.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center is located at 7240 SW Douglas Rd. in Topeka.

For more information, click here.

