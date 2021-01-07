Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested in connection with drug possession

A 22-year-old Manhattan man was being held Thursday in the Riley County Jail after his arrest...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old Manhattan man was in the Riley County Jail on Thursday after his arrest in connection with drug possession, authorities said.

Tyrel Joseph Daniels was being held in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan on $75,000 bond.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Daniels was arrested around noon Wednesday in the 1500 block of S. Scenic Drive in southwest Manhattan in connection with multiple drug-related offenses.

Riley County police said those offenses included possession of heroin with intent to distribute; distribution of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute; and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

He also was being held in connection with possession of a stolen firearm.

Additional details weren’t available on Thursday morning.

