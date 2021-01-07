Advertisement

Manhattan considering renaming 17th Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Manhattan City Commission is considering changing the name of 17th Street to Martin Luther...
The Manhattan City Commission is considering changing the name of 17th Street to Martin Luther King Drive, in honor of the slain civil rights leader, according to KMAN Radio.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders in Manhattan are considering a proposal to rename 17th Street in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., according to KMAN Radio.

The topic was among items discussed at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting.

With the submission of a request by the MLK Memorial Committee, KMAN reports, the Manhattan City Commission will soon consider an ordinance to enact the change.

“17th Street symbolism is the bridge,” Kevin Bryant, MLK Memorial Committee co-chair, told the commission during Tuesday’s meeting. “In the past, Yuma Street east and west acted as a chasm to people of various backgrounds. Renaming a north-and-south street in honor of Dr. King would act as a bridge to the local community instead of emphasizing historic divisions.”

Bryant added that the street symbolically connects many important parts of the area, including the military; the city’s historical local business sector on Poyntz Avenue; and Kansas State University.

According to KMAN, Butler said that while he was concerned some area residents wouldn’t want to change their addresses, a survey carried out by the MLK Memorial Committee shows a majority of residents living on 17th Street support the change.

“That would have been my only concern – if we had a large amount of residents or property owners that do not wish to go through the logistics of changing that, then I would begin not to support it,” Butler said. “But otherwise, I don’t have a problem.”

Through a letter of support, Kansas State University also endorsed the change, KMAN said.

The commission previously discussed the name change in 2006, but opted instead to memorialize the street in MLK’s honor.

This was done so that residents wouldn’t have to change their official addresses, KMAN says.

17th Street runs from Fort Riley Boulevard, through parts of Manhattan and the Kansas State University campus. It ends at Claflin Road.

The process of getting the ordinance ready, informing residents of the change, obtaining materials and developing an installation plan could take 60 to 90 days, KMAN says.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission selected Wynn Butler as Manhattan’s mayor for 2021.

Butler’s selection as mayor was made as part of an annual reorganization plan, which includes a rotation among the five members of the Manhattan City Commission to the mayor’s position.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt