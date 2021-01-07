Manhattan considering renaming 17th Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders in Manhattan are considering a proposal to rename 17th Street in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., according to KMAN Radio.

The topic was among items discussed at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting.

With the submission of a request by the MLK Memorial Committee, KMAN reports, the Manhattan City Commission will soon consider an ordinance to enact the change.

“17th Street symbolism is the bridge,” Kevin Bryant, MLK Memorial Committee co-chair, told the commission during Tuesday’s meeting. “In the past, Yuma Street east and west acted as a chasm to people of various backgrounds. Renaming a north-and-south street in honor of Dr. King would act as a bridge to the local community instead of emphasizing historic divisions.”

Bryant added that the street symbolically connects many important parts of the area, including the military; the city’s historical local business sector on Poyntz Avenue; and Kansas State University.

According to KMAN, Butler said that while he was concerned some area residents wouldn’t want to change their addresses, a survey carried out by the MLK Memorial Committee shows a majority of residents living on 17th Street support the change.

“That would have been my only concern – if we had a large amount of residents or property owners that do not wish to go through the logistics of changing that, then I would begin not to support it,” Butler said. “But otherwise, I don’t have a problem.”

Through a letter of support, Kansas State University also endorsed the change, KMAN said.

The commission previously discussed the name change in 2006, but opted instead to memorialize the street in MLK’s honor.

This was done so that residents wouldn’t have to change their official addresses, KMAN says.

17th Street runs from Fort Riley Boulevard, through parts of Manhattan and the Kansas State University campus. It ends at Claflin Road.

The process of getting the ordinance ready, informing residents of the change, obtaining materials and developing an installation plan could take 60 to 90 days, KMAN says.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission selected Wynn Butler as Manhattan’s mayor for 2021.

Butler’s selection as mayor was made as part of an annual reorganization plan, which includes a rotation among the five members of the Manhattan City Commission to the mayor’s position.

