Manhattan businesses strive to keep everything normal during pandemic

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Local business owners have been focusing on keeping business as normal as they can while following COVID-19 guidelines throughout the pandemic.

Continuing to find ways to adhere to guidelines set by local health officials, businesses in Manhattan are focusing on the customer’s mental well-being, while continuing to provide their goods and services.

ZL Smoothie has tried to keep interactions with customers the same, by having consistent staff, and making personal connections with their customers.

Connecting with their clients, has also allowed 9Round Fitness to expand their customer base, with current clients recommending their fitness center to friends and families.

“Still being able to provide a very high-quality workout, that’s convenient and results driven, has been huge for getting, you know, clients in.” 9Round Fitness in Manhattan, co-owner, Tim Vettel says.

“That’s how the relationship builds and then they start getting more comfortable and then, then, yeah, we just…conversation, you get a lot more than a smoothie here.” ZL Smoothie, co-owner, Joe Stegman says.

Small business owners say community members become like family members after taking time to get to know them as more than just a customer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

