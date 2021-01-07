Advertisement

Man, 61, arrested in connection with meth possession Wednesdsay night in North Topeka

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said Mark A. Anguish, 61, of Topeka, was arrested in...
Shawnee County sheriff's officials said Mark A. Anguish, 61, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's north side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was behind bars after his arrest Wednesday night in North Topeka in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Mark A. Anguish, of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said Anguish was arrested following a traffic stop around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of N.W. Rochester Road.

Christian said a deputy conducted stopped a silver Dodge Dakota at that location.

During the investigation, a canine unit was deployed and narcotics were found inside the truck, Christian said.

Anguish was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance and having an expired tag.

The incident is still under investigation.

