KDOT approves December bids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved December bids.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. It said the letting happened on Dec. 16 and some bids could include multiple projects that have been bundled together based on proximity and type of work.

According to KDOT, approved December bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Wyandotte ‑ 105 KA‑5953‑01 ‑ K‑7, from the Kansas River Bridge north 2.1 miles to the portland concrete cement pavement south of I‑70 and U.S. 24, from the portland concrete cement pavement south of the U.S. 24/U.S. 73/K‑7 junction east to the I‑70 junction, milling and overlay, 2.9 miles, J M Fahey Construction Company, Grandview, Missouri, $1,884,737.81.

District Two — North Central Cloud ‑ 24‑15 KA‑3239‑02 – U.S. 24, from a mile east of 220th Road (County Road 801), east to the Cloud/Clay county line, milling and overlay, 7.2 miles, Ebert Construction Co Inc & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kansas, $7,026,598.82.

District Three — Northwest Russell ‑ 70‑84 KA‑5687‑01 ‑ I‑70, bridge #026 over 198th Street located 13.06 miles east of the U.S. 281/I‑70 junction and bridge #030 over 200th Boulevard located 14.58 miles east of the U.S. 281/I‑70 junction, bridge repair, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kansas, $428,899.19. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑4746‑02 ‑ U.S. 281, K‑18, and K‑232 in Russell County along with minimal locations in the surrounding counties of Osborne, Barton, and Lincoln, signing, 62.0 miles, KOMO Construction LLC / DBA A&H CO., Lakeville, Minnesota, $184,500.00 Statewide ‑ 70‑106 KA‑4746‑04 ‑ I‑70 across District 3, signing, 205.0 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Kansas, $796,258.61.

District Four — Southeast Anderson ‑ 31‑2 KA‑3907‑01 ‑ K‑31, bridge #030 over the North Fork of the Little Osage Drainage located 2.09 miles east of the east U.S. 59 junction, bridge replacement, WCl, Inc., Paola, Kansas, $1,499,098.77. Bourbon ‑ 3‑6 KA‑5922‑01 ‑ K‑3, from the west K‑39/K‑3 junction north 10.1 miles to the east U.S. 54/K‑3 junction, surface recycle, 10.1 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $868,507.73. Bourbon ‑ 54‑6 KA‑5936‑01 – U.S. 54, from the Allen/Bourbon county line east to 1.2 miles east of the north U.S. 69/U.S. 54 junction, surfacing, 22.7 miles, APAC-Central, Inc., Fayetteville, Arkansas, $2,753,205.53. Cherokee ‑ 103‑11 KA‑5940‑01 ‑ K‑103, from the K‑7/K‑103 junction east to the U.S. 69 /K‑103 junction, milling and overlay, 7.0 miles, APAC-Central, Inc., Fayetteville, Arkansas, $718,523.75. Greenwood ‑ 99‑37 KA‑5939‑01 ‑ K‑99, from the east U.S. 54/K‑99 junction north to the Greenwood/Lyon county line, milling and overlay, 23.8 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $1,513,389.00. Linn ‑ 7‑54 KA‑5932‑01 ‑ K‑7, from the south K‑52/K‑7 junction north to the K‑152/K‑7 junction, milling and overlay, 15.7 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $1,810,782.40. Montgomery ‑ 166‑63 KA‑5942‑01 – U.S. 166, from the south U.S. 75/U.S. 166 junction east to the west city limits of Coffeyville, milling and overlay, 14.2 miles, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $1,719,972.65. Montgomery ‑ 75‑63 KA‑5948‑01 – U.S. 75, from the south city limits of Caney north to the south U.S. 166/U.S. 75 junction, milling and overlay, 1.0 mile, Cornejo & Sons LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $352,388.35. Montgomery ‑ 63 KA‑5950‑01 ‑ U.S. 75, from the south U.S. 400/U.S. 75 junction north to the Montgomery/Wilson county line; U.S. 166, from the 4-lane west of the railroad tracks east to the west city limits of Coffeyville (eastbound only); and U.S. 169, from the Kansas/ Oklahoma state line north to the south city limits of Coffeyville, pavement patching, 3.0 miles, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. and Subsidiaries, Columbia, Missouri, $1,159,593.2. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5924‑01 ‑ K‑3, from the K‑65/K‑3 junction north to the Bourbon/Linn county line and from the Bourbon/Linn county line north to the K‑31/K‑3 junction; K-7, from the west K‑31/K‑7 junction east to the east K‑31/K‑7 junction; K-31, from the K‑65/K‑31 junction east to the west K‑7/K‑31 junction; and K‑65, from the K‑3/K‑65 junction north to the K‑31/K‑65 junction in Mapleton, milling and overlay, 21.5 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $1,464,616.60. Statewide ‑ 54‑106 KA‑5944‑01 ‑ U.S. 54, from the west K‑99/U.S. 54 junction east to the Greenwood/Woodson county line and from the Greenwood/Woodson county line east to the west city limits of Yates Center, milling and overlay, 28.2 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $4,695,119.26.

District Five — South Central Statewide ‑ 56‑106 KA‑6041‑01 ‑ U.S. 56, from the east city limits of Ellinwood east to the Barton/Rice county line and from the Barton/Rice county line east to the west city limits of Lyons, crack repair, 19.3 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kansas, $99,810.78. Statewide ‑ 14‑106 KA‑6044‑01 ‑ K‑14, from the K‑14/U.S. 160 junction north to the Harper/Kingman county line and from the Harper/Kingman county line north to the K‑14/K‑42 junction, crack repair, 12.5 miles, Scodeller Construction Inc., Wixom, Michigan, $94,929.92. Statewide ‑ 49‑106 KA‑6048‑01 ‑ K‑49, from 2.5 miles north of the west U.S. 160/K‑49 junction north to the Sumner/Sedgwick county line and from the Sumner/Sedgwick county line north to the K‑42/K‑49 junction, crack repair, 12.6 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kansas, $217,825.50. Sumner ‑ 53‑96 KA‑6047‑01 ‑ K‑53, from the U.S. 81/K‑53 junction east to the west city limits of Mulvane and from the east city limits of Mulvane east to the K‑15/K‑53 junction, crack repair, 4.9 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kansas, $86,823.50.

District Six — Southwest Grant ‑ 25‑34 KA‑5826‑01 ‑ K‑25, from the north city limits of Ulysses north to the Grant/Kearny county line, milling and overlay, 9.9 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $1,508,207.82. Greeley ‑ 27‑36 KA‑5930‑01 ‑ K‑27, from the Greeley/Hamilton county line north to the Greeley/Wallace county line with the exception of 655 feet (between mile marker 108.319- 108.952) through the city of Tribune, surface recycle, 29.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $4,394,345.52. Hodgeman ‑ 156‑42 KA‑5869‑01 ‑ K‑156, from the east K‑156/U.S. 283 junction east approximately 19 miles to the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line, milling and overlay, 19.3 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $2,368,981.54. Hodgeman ‑ 283‑42 KA‑5870‑01 ‑ U.S. 283, from the Hodgeman/ Ford county line north 11.5 miles to the Buckner Creek bridge (#042) located south of Jetmore, milling and overlay, 11.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $2,170,484.10 Kearny ‑ 50‑47 KA‑5935‑01 – U.S. 50, from the west city limits of Lakin east to the Kearny/Finney county line, milling and overlay, 10.4 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $1,446,061.80. Morton ‑ 56‑65 KA‑5833‑01 – U.S. 56, from the Kansas/Oklahoma state line east to the west city limits of Rolla, milling and overlay, 17.2 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $3,111,001.46. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5843‑01 ‑ U.S. 56, from the east K‑190/U.S. 56 junction east to the Haskell/Gray county line and from the Haskell/Gray county line east to the west city limits of Montezuma, milling and overlay, 23.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $4,143,694.44. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5847‑01 ‑ K‑144, from the U.S. 83/K‑144 junction east to the Haskell/Gray county line and from the Haskell/Gray county line east to the U.S. 56/K‑144 junction, surface recycle, 16.7 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $1,338,066.98. Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5858‑01 – K-34, from the K‑34/U.S. 160 junction north to the Clark/Ford county line and from the Clark/Ford county line north to the east U.S. 54 junction, milling and overlay, 25.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $2,698,092.96.



