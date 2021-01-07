Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19
The positive test was announced via Twitter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WIBW) - Kansas 2nd District U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet early Thursday morning.
The tweet says he received the positive test late Wednesday night after taking it when he arrived in Washington D.C. as part of the city’s travel guidelines.
In a follow-up tweet, Congressman LaTurner’s office says he is following CDC guidelines and won’t return to the House floor until he is cleared.
Congressman LaTurner was present at the vote to confirm President-Elect Joe Biden as the next president.
