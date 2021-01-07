Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WIBW) - Kansas 2nd District U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet early Thursday morning.

The tweet says he received the positive test late Wednesday night after taking it when he arrived in Washington D.C. as part of the city’s travel guidelines.

In a follow-up tweet, Congressman LaTurner’s office says he is following CDC guidelines and won’t return to the House floor until he is cleared.

Congressman LaTurner was present at the vote to confirm President-Elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19.



Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.