Advertisement

Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19

The positive test was announced via Twitter
Kansas 2nd District U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has tested positive for COVID-19,...
Kansas 2nd District U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet early Thursday morning.(WIBW)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WIBW) - Kansas 2nd District U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet early Thursday morning.

The tweet says he received the positive test late Wednesday night after taking it when he arrived in Washington D.C. as part of the city’s travel guidelines.

In a follow-up tweet, Congressman LaTurner’s office says he is following CDC guidelines and won’t return to the House floor until he is cleared.

Congressman LaTurner was present at the vote to confirm President-Elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt