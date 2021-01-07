Advertisement

Kansas Highway Patrol makes 26 DUI arrests over New Year’s weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers made26 arrests in connection with driving under the influence in...
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers made26 arrests in connection with driving under the influence in the just-completed New Year's weekend enforcement period, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrested 26 motorists in connection with driving under the influence over the just-completed New Year’s weekend, officials said.

Additionally, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported no fatal crashes reported over New Year’s weekend on Kansas roadways.

The 26 DUI arrests for New Year’s weekend of 2021 were up 8 over the 18 from the New Year’s weekend of 2020. It was more than four times the six DUI arrests that were made over the New Year’s weekend in 2019.

Beyond DUI arrests, troopers issued 733 speeding tickets, up from 590 a year ago and the 232 from 2019.

Troopers also issued 579 speed warnings, down from the 613 of 2020 but up from the 346 in 2019.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also issued 31 seat-belt tickets for adults, down from the 48 of a year ago but up from the 20 in 2019.

Troopers also issued nine child-restraint tickets, the same number as 2020 and up from the 3 issued in 2019.

In addition, troopers made 906 motorist assists, up from the 620 in 1020 and the 282 in 2019.

The highway patrol’s New Year’s enforcement ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt