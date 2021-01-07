Kansas Highway Patrol makes 26 DUI arrests over New Year’s weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers arrested 26 motorists in connection with driving under the influence over the just-completed New Year’s weekend, officials said.

Additionally, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported no fatal crashes reported over New Year’s weekend on Kansas roadways.

The 26 DUI arrests for New Year’s weekend of 2021 were up 8 over the 18 from the New Year’s weekend of 2020. It was more than four times the six DUI arrests that were made over the New Year’s weekend in 2019.

Beyond DUI arrests, troopers issued 733 speeding tickets, up from 590 a year ago and the 232 from 2019.

Troopers also issued 579 speed warnings, down from the 613 of 2020 but up from the 346 in 2019.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also issued 31 seat-belt tickets for adults, down from the 48 of a year ago but up from the 20 in 2019.

Troopers also issued nine child-restraint tickets, the same number as 2020 and up from the 3 issued in 2019.

In addition, troopers made 906 motorist assists, up from the 620 in 1020 and the 282 in 2019.

The highway patrol’s New Year’s enforcement ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

