K-State President, Provost condemn Capitol violence, call for communities to lead in peace

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University President and Provost have both condemned the violence that happened in the Capitol on Wednesday.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers says on Wednesday, the nation witnessed actions in the nation’s Capitol that no one ever thought possible. He said the very institutions of democracy came under attack by armed rioters acting as a mob. He said this shows what can happen when conspiracy theories and lies cloud the facts.

“Peaceful protests are a right of every American,” said Myers. “This and other inalienable rights are protected by the Constitution of the United States, the very document that was being invoked in a peaceful transition of power that is a hallmark of our democracy. The assault on the Constitution must not be allowed to continue. Our rights must be protected if this country is to endure.”

According to Myers, many things have been taken for granted, like free elections, freedom of speech and an unfettered media, which can all be easily taken away.

“We condemn any attempt to take away these rights through violence or other forms of subversion,” said Myers. “Our nation will survive this insurrection and stay true to our founding principles.”

Myers said he and Provost Charles Taber encourage students that are disturbed or upset regarding the events at the Capitol to seek help as there are many channels of support offered by the University. He said this is a time for all to come together and stay true to the principles of community that bind neighbors and serve the common good.

According to Myers, as with any disruptive event, people should remain respectful when speaking to others. He said emotions are high and many have polarizing views. He said as a university, its mission is to provide a place for the free and peaceful exchange of ideas. He said he is asking the community to bring calm leadership to a country that needs a thoughtful response to the events of Wednesday.

