Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer