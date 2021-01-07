Gov. Kelly announces phased COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the official phased plan of vaccine rollout for the State of Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says between Monday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 6, the state reported 5,501 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 new deaths. She said this brings Kansas’ total up to 236,818 positive cases of the virus, 7,113 hospitalizations related to the virus and 3,027 deaths caused by the virus.

According to Gov. Kelly, the state also exceeded its goal of testing 1 million Kansans by the end of 2020. She said the official count of tests performed on Kansans from the beginning of the pandemic until the end of 2020 was 1,001,000. To find a free testing site available, Gov. Kelly said Kansans can visit gogettested.com/Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said that there has been a gap between the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination tracker and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s. She said her team is working closely with the CDC to close this gap. She said the KDHE uses KS WebIZ to track the state’s vaccination progress. She said as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the state has given 45,872 doses of the vaccine. She said residents can go to kansasvaccine.gov to find more information regarding the vaccine in the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas has received 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the week of Jan. 4, she said the state also received the second dose of the initial 24,000 doses. She said the state received 16,900 doses during that week. She said Kansas is expected to receive 17,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Jan. 11 and 17,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

According to Gov. Kelly, her team has prepared its official phased plan of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts for the state, which are as follows:

Phase 1 - Long term care facility residents, healthcare workers, workers critical to COVID-19 response continuity

Phase 2 - Residents 65 and older, those working in licensed congregate settings like corrections facilities and homeless shelters and high contact critical workers that work with many contacts that could be exposed to the virus

Phase 3 - Residents 16-64 years old with serious medical conditions increasing the risk of serious illness with COVID-19, nonhealthcare workers and critical infrastructure employees that cannot work remotely

Phase 4 - Residents 16-64 years old with other medical conditions that increase the risk of serious illness with COVID-19

Phase 5 - Every resident over the age of 16

Gov. Kelly said Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of January.

According to Gov. Kelly, the phased plan was created using guidance from national and state health experts. She said the state will continue to make decisions based on what doctors, science and public health experts say. She said the time frame for the rest of the vaccine rollout depends on when and how many doses the state receives from the federal government. She said it is important to keep in mind that while there will be more people that qualify for the vaccine with each phase, there will also be more healthcare providers administering the vaccine with each phase.

Gov. Kelly said her healthcare salute for the week of Jan. 4 goes to Leslie Pfannenstiel, the Norton County Health Administrator. She said Pfannanstiel’s team consists of only seven members. She said Pfannenstiel also helps facilities that experience outbreaks as well as has provided social services and financial services to residents under quarantine.

