Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to host biweekly call with elected officials

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host her biweekly conference call with elected officials on Friday, Jan. 8.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold her regularly scheduled biweekly conference call with county commissioners, emergency managers, public health officers, legislators and other community leaders for an update regarding COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.

According to Gov. Kelly, joining her on the call will be Major General Weishaar, Adjutant General of Kansas, Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Dr. Brian Kueser, Neosho County Health Department director.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

To view the agenda, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt