FSIS issues public health alert for HyVee chicken enchilada products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for not-ready-to-eat, heat-treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says it is issuing a public health alert for around 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE), heat-treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to the FSIS, the product contains soy sauce, which is a known allergen, and the ingredient statement does not declare soy sauce is in the product, rendering it incorrect. It said it is issuing the alert out of caution to ensure that residents with allergic reactions to soy are aware that these products should not be consumed. It said a recall was not requested due to the products no longer being available.

The FSIS said the NRTE product labeled as “HyVee mealtime Chicken Enchiladas” was produced on Jan. 3, 2021. It said the following product is subject to the alert:

62.4-oz. (3-lbs. 14.4-oz.) heat and serve container of “HyVee mealtime CHICKEN ENCHILADAS” with lot code “21003” and “Best If Use By: 01/10/2021” date on the product label.

According to the FSIS, the products bear establishment number “P51558″ in its mark of inspection. It said the items were distributed to HyVee locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The FSIS said the problem was discovered when a HyVee employee found the labeling issue and reported it to the establishment.

The FSIS said it is concerned that some products could be in residents’ fridges or freezers. It said those with food allergies that have purchased the products are urged to not consume them. It said the product should be thrown away.

