Advertisement

First Topekan to receive COVID-19 vaccine receives second dose

Andrew Barnes (right) receives the second dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Andrew Barnes (right) receives the second dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 21 days, some Topekans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including Andrew Barnes an APRN in the Emergency Unit at Stormont Vail.

“I’m just honored to have this availability for myself and our organization just to give us that extra bit of protection we need to take care of these sick individuals with COVID,” he said Wednesday.

“I want to be part of the movement to slow the spread.”

Barnes received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine last month, becoming the first Topekan to get the first dosage.

Aside from a sore arm Barnes said he had little side effects within the 21 day waiting period.

As the vaccine continues to roll out, he encourages everyone to keep up with safety guidelines.

“Any step towards normalcy is a huge step for anybody at this point in time we just really need to encourage masks, social distancing and the vaccinations so we can all get back to living how we absolutely want to,” he said.

Over 3,700 Stormont Vail employees have received their first dose of the vaccine.

About 1,200 hundred staff members are expected to get their second dose by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt