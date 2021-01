TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department says a fire near 21st and California was likely set on purpose.

The department says they couldn’t rule out unauthorized transient traffic as the cause. The fire caused $100 of damage in a vacant building at 1821 SE 21st St. A search of the building found nobody inside the building.

