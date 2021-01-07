Advertisement

Emporia police investigating receent ‘tagging’ incidents

Emporia police are investigating a number of “tagging” incidents across the city in which...
Emporia police are investigating a number of “tagging” incidents across the city in which vandals have spray-painted the word “Zip” on both public and private property, KVOE Radio reports.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Emporia are investigating a number of “tagging” incidents across the city in which vandals have spray-painted the word “Zip” on both public and private property, KVOE Radio reports.

Emporia police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

According to KVOE, the“tagging” incidents have occurred between Dec. 7 and this past Monday, Jan. 4, at locations across Emporia. At least one of the incidents was reported on the campus of Emporia State University

Police haven’t named specific locations, but KVOE observed the “Zip” tag on both the Congress and State Street underpasses.

Anyone with information may call Emporia police at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt