Emporia police investigating receent ‘tagging’ incidents

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Emporia are investigating a number of “tagging” incidents across the city in which vandals have spray-painted the word “Zip” on both public and private property, KVOE Radio reports.

Emporia police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

According to KVOE, the“tagging” incidents have occurred between Dec. 7 and this past Monday, Jan. 4, at locations across Emporia. At least one of the incidents was reported on the campus of Emporia State University

Police haven’t named specific locations, but KVOE observed the “Zip” tag on both the Congress and State Street underpasses.

Anyone with information may call Emporia police at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

