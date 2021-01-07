Semi rollover closes Hwy. 24 east of Perry in Jefferson County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed late Thursday morning to a report of a semi-trailer rollover in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near US-24 highway and Phillips Road. The location is about 2 miles east of Williamstown. US-24 highway makes an “S” curve near that location.

Initial reports indicated the semi’s driver had sustained serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.