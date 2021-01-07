Advertisement

Semi rollover closes Hwy. 24 east of Perry in Jefferson County

A tractor-trailer rig tipped on Hwy. 24 in Jefferson Co. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed late Thursday morning to a report of a semi-trailer rollover in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near US-24 highway and Phillips Road. The location is about 2 miles east of Williamstown. US-24 highway makes an “S” curve near that location.

Initial reports indicated the semi’s driver had sustained serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

