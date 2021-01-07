Demonstrators rally at Kansas Statehouse in support of President Donald Trump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demonstrators from across Kansas gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday for the “United We Stand Fight for Trump” rally.

A day packed with support of President Donald Trump began with demonstrators circling the Governor’s Mansion and down Fairlawn Road before heading to the Statehouse.

Attendees said they wanted to send a message.

“If it doesn’t work today, we’re going to continue this,” Mark Magner of Garnett said.

“We’re going to continue to protest and we’re going to continue to voice our opinion and we’re going to write and call our congressmen and hold them accountable.”

The rally caught the attention of some leaders of the Republican party, including former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“We must be prepared to fight for our country and our constitution in the years ahead,” Kobach told the crowd.

He told reporters because of rallies like Wednesdays, the public has a better idea of the significance of election certification.

“The constitution and federal statutes set out today as a potential decision point and that’s why it’s so important in previous elections,” he said.

“The state came and went and people said’ oh I heard they did something in Congress’ well today at least people are learning. "

Branden Bisel of Kansas City said he hopes to see change in the election system.

“In the big picture, I do see, if not at least, people will point out the fraud this year that happened and that Trump will run again and hopefully win.”

“The rally was met with counter-demonstrators who hoped to send a message of their own.

“The idea is that there shouldn’t just be an echo chamber out here that it shouldn’t be without some amount of resistance with somebody to look you in the eye and to question you support who you support,” said Graham Bonsall of Topeka.

However, rally organizers said the 45th president has their full support.

“I appreciate so many patriots being out here to stand up with us and support our president for President Trump and we believe that we won the election by a landslide and it’s been really difficult for us to show all the fraud that’s been going on,” said Jessica Pereira of Kansas rallies.

