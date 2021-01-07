Advertisement

Chiefs sign punter Dustin Colquitt to practice squad

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) watches...
In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) watches during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing two-time Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt, whose 15-year career with the franchise allowed him to set numerous club records, including the most games played and most postseason appearances. Colquitt, who turns 38 next month, posted a farewell on Instagram late Monday, April 27, 2020, in which he said that &amp;ldquo;all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.&amp;rdquo; A person familiar with the team's decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had not been announced. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Fle)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to the franchise.

Former Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt is said to be joining the Chiefs practice squad.

NFL Insider Field Yates says according to a source, the defending Super Bowl Champions are bringing back Colquitt, a punter who spent his first 15 seasons in Kansas City.

The third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was released before the 2021 NFL season. He played briefly with two teams before making his return to Chiefs Kingdom.

Colquitt owns multiple franchise records for his long tenure. He has played the most games in Chiefs history plus has made the most postseason appearances in franchise history.

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Clay Center's Clara Edwards
