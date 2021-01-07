Chiefs sign punter Dustin Colquitt to practice squad
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to the franchise.
Former Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt is said to be joining the Chiefs practice squad.
NFL Insider Field Yates says according to a source, the defending Super Bowl Champions are bringing back Colquitt, a punter who spent his first 15 seasons in Kansas City.
The third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was released before the 2021 NFL season. He played briefly with two teams before making his return to Chiefs Kingdom.
Colquitt owns multiple franchise records for his long tenure. He has played the most games in Chiefs history plus has made the most postseason appearances in franchise history.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.