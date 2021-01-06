Wednesday night forecast: Scattered rain showers this evening, rain/snow mix tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The only shot at precipitation in northeast Kansas for the next 8 days will be occurring tonight. While most of the precipitation will be rain and snow some sleet or even freezing rain can’t be ruled out at times but will come with little impact. In fact any winter precipitation accumulation will be minor if any at all due to temperatures at the surface staying above freezing and also mixing with rain.

The other big weather story is the cloud cover we’ll have for the next several days. While there were clouds yesterday at times, it may have been the last day we see that much sun until Monday. We’re going to be stuck in a weather pattern of similar temperatures, sky conditions and wind which (good news) should remain around 10 mph or less.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Scattered showers develop this afternoon Highest chance of rain is along and east of HWY 75 however can’t rule out rain further west by this evening. Temperatures will remain steady/falling the rest of the day. Winds E 5-10, gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix as temperatures for much of the night remain above freezing so that will limit accumulation of any snow and mainly be confined to grassy surfaces. Lows may drop below freezing and in the low 30s overnight however most of the precipitation will be gone by the time temperatures get that cold. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Similar weather is expected Friday through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs generally in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the low-mid 20s.

Models aren’t as consistent on the weather pattern for next week especially when it comes to the temperatures with one model keeping the temperature cooler while the other model is milder. The 8 day reflects an average of the two models until there’s more consistency.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella handy today. While everyone has the chance for rain the highest chance for heavier rain will be this afternoon especially along and east of HWY 75. With a rain/snow mix tonight and the potential for some minor accumulation of snow mainly on grassy surfaces the roads will mainly be wet. IF temperatures do drop below freezing that would mean there could be a few slick spots tomorrow morning so allow for extra time for your commute.

