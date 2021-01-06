Stormont Vail receives help with Shawnee Co. SPARK funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County SPARK funding is helping Stormont Vail with its workforce demands.

Stormont Vail Health says it has been awarded funds from the Community Based Programs allocation of the Shawnee County CARES Act SPARK Funds. It said it partnered with Topeka Public School’s Center for Advanced Learning and Careers and Washburn Institute of Technology to help with the growing healthcare workforce demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Stormont Vail Health we are continuously searching for the best talent to add to our team. This partnership creates a new path for students interested in a health care career to join our nationally-recognized team,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “This partnership supports the mission of Stormont Vail, ‘working together to improve the health of our community.’ We are grateful that Topeka Public Schools and Washburn Institute of Technology have partnered with us to improve the talent pipeline of health care workers in Topeka & Shawnee County.”

According to Stormont Vail, the funds expanded Washburn Tech’s Certified Nursing Aid program through a new simulation lab at TCALC. It said the new program is offered to TCALC and USD 501 students that are enrolled in the Medical Professions Pathway or interested in health careers. It said students began using the simulation lab in December of 2020 and more CNA classes will be added in January of 2021.

“Topeka Public School’s Center for Advanced Learning and Careers thanks Stormont Vail Health, Washburn Institute of Technology and Shawnee County for providing the funding and generating the support that allows for this opportunity,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent, Topeka Public Schools. “We are committed to career-based partnerships that contribute to the economic prosperity of families in Shawnee County. As we provide the foundational space to impact critical educational and career opportunities for our students, we are honored to be part of contributing to training the future generation of health professionals serving our community.”

“Washburn is privileged to partner with Stormont Vail Health and Topeka Public Schools to serve students and the community in this innovative and cooperative training opportunity,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, president, Washburn University.

Stormont Vail said graduates of the CNA program are qualified to work as medical assistants and patient care technicians. It said these funds provided ten students facing hardships with assistance for the cost of licensing exams and 10 other students received uniforms to use in their new positions at Stormont Vail. It said it will provide mentors for new students and encourage their growth by offering scholarships to pursue continued training as part of their medical career pathway.

