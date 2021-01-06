Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Various Kansas leaders have tweeted following the outbreak of violence at the U.S. Capitol. Protestors have breached barricades. Police have declared the Capitol to be on lockdown. Both houses of Congress went into recess and members of Congress were being moved to secure locations.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) tweeted that she was safe and sheltering in place Tuesday afternoon. The representative for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District blasted the president, accusing him of inciting violence. Davids called it a “dark day for our country”.

I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police.



Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) thanked law enforcement, also tweeting that protesting is appropriate but violence is not. The representative of the 4th Congressional District encouraged Americans that “we can disagree without being disagreeable”.

In America we can disagree without being disagreeable. Protesting a cause is appropriate, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. I want to thank the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers that have responded. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 6, 2021

Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) said while Americans have the right to peacefully protest, the violence at the Capitol is unacceptable. He said he is praying for the country.

I am a believer in the First Amendment and the right to peacefully protest. The violence at the Capitol now is unacceptable. My staff and I are safe. Thank you to all law enforcement working to keep the situation contained. Praying for our country. — Tracey Mann (@RepMann) January 6, 2021

Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) said the behavior at the Capitol is reprehensible, calling it a stain on American history.

The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country. This is a stain on American... Posted by Congressman Jake LaTurner on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The Kansas GOP added that everyone at the Capitol should stop and leave the building. It said that the protest seen in the Capitol on Wednesday is no better than the protests seen over the summer of 2020.

What we are seeing at the US Capitol today is no better than the mob violence we saw in the streets of our cities this summer. It was wrong then and it is wrong now. Everyone at the Capitol should STOP and leave the building. — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) January 6, 2021

The Kansas Democratic Party also released a statement saying the behavior has no place in the country.

“The Kansas Democratic Party strongly condemns the violent protests seen at the United States Capitol today,” said the KDP. “This form of lawless behavior has no place in our country and does not reflect the values of the American people. The Kansas Democratic Party calls on Donald Trump, Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, and Ron Estes to tone down their rhetoric and stop their partisan politics by falsely sowing doubt on our electoral process. Kansans deserve better from their elected officials.”

Senator Roger Marshall (R) added in a Facebook post that while he shares the frustrations of many over the Presidential Election, what has happened at the Capitol is unreasonable.

Statement from U.S. Senator Roger Marshall: “The freedom of speech and the freedom to protest are provided in our... Posted by Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) also condemned the violence. He said it is “unacceptable and unpatriotic.”

I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic.⁰ ⁰God Bless the @CapitolPolice & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 6, 2021

Attorney General Derek Schmidt made a statement calling the incident “sickening, shameful, inexcusable and counterproductive.”

“The lawlessness at the U.S. Capitol today is sickening, shameful, inexcusable and counterproductive,” said Schmidt. “I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. This riot, like others before it over the past year, offends the law and order we fight to preserve every day, and it insults the men and women who fought and died for our Constitution and who serve the rule of law. America resolves even our most profound differences through democratic debate, through judicial processes, and sometimes through genuinely peaceful protest, but never through violence.”

