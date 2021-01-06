Advertisement

Junction City to hold reception for retired PD Captain

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City will hold a reception for a retired JCPD Captain.

The Junction City Police Department says it is inviting the community to join it in celebrating the career of Captain Trish Giordano who retired on Nov. 30, 2020, after 28 years of service to the community.

According to JCPD, a reception will be held for Cpt. Giordano on Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1301 W. 8th St. that will be open to the public. It said social distancing will be practiced and face masks will be required.

