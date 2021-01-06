Advertisement

Geary Co., Jefferson Co. residents can sign up for vaccine waiting list

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County healthcare leaders have met to discuss the vaccine and its phases.

Geary County Emergency Services says on Wednesday, key agency heads met to discuss plans for the future vaccination of the next eligible group. It said they also participated in a webinar regarding the vaccination process.

According to GCEM, those included in the meeting are as follows:

  • Frank Corcoran of Geary Community Hospital
  • Lee Wolf of Konza Health
  • Tammy Von Busch of Geary County Health Department
  • Dr. Jimmy Jenkins, Geary County Health Medical Advisor
  • Garry Berges of Geary County Emergency Management

GCEM said the state stressed that the entire state of Kansas is still in Phase 1A, which only covers healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. It said until all persons in Phase 1A are vaccinated, it cannot move to Phase 1B.

According to GCEM, once Phase 1B is completed, the next phase will be able to begin. It said the complete list of the different phases and who is included is still being developed at the State level and is expected to be announced soon. It said once that information is given, the execution of the next phase will begin. It said planning for the distribution of the vaccine for the different phases continues and as more information is received, the public will be updated.

The Geary Co. Health Department said it is allowing residents to signup on a COVID-19 vaccination contact list. It said based on information provided on the form, it will place residents in a Phase group. It said when that phase is made available, the resident will be contacted and given a location and time to get the vaccination. It said the survey is available on its website and the GCHD Facebook page. It said residents can also contact the Health Department at 785-762-5788 if they do not have computer access. It said the survey is HIPAA compliant.

Jefferson Co. is also allowing people to sign up for a waiting list. You can call them at 785-403-0025 to sign up for the list, and to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing through the end of January.

