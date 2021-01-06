Flint Hills Discovery Center opens exhibit to inspire young people to be physically active

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center is meant to inspire young people to get physically active.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says it will welcome a new temporary exhibit that will open on Jan. 16. It said Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action invites visitors to step into scenes from action-adventure stories and jump into action star training. It said this includes playful activities that kids and families can do together to build strength, coordination, balance and endurance. It said the exhibit will be open to the public from Jan. 16 to May 2. It said the exhibit will be offered in both English and Spanish.

According to FHDC, the exhibit encourages visitors to try activities that could be new to them while also revisiting familiar activities in new ways. It said cultural spotlights and real-life examples of young people that are passionate about the activities further encourage visitors to get into action. It said as visitors move through the exhibit having fun with physical activity, they gain ideas for how to become more active in their everyday life. It said by creating an immersive environment for kids and adults to merge their imagination with really physical activity, the exhibit shows how physical activity can be fun.

FHDC said the exhibit features four adventure scenes, an action star training center and a toddler pyramid. It said each adventure scene gives an imaginative setting where children can try out a high appeal physical activity. It said the adventure scenes include surfing and snowboarding, kung fu, a climbing canyon and flycycles, which are flying bicycles. It said each area highlights a specific physical challenge of balance, strength, coordination or cardiovascular endurance. It said selected scenes also spotlight the cultural origins of the activity.

According to FHDC, throughout the exhibit, kids and adults stamp the activities they have tried on their Action Trackers. It said visitors can also take home 3-Day Mission Action Tracker, which are activity logs that encourage people to get physically active for a total of 60 minutes each day.

FHDC said the exhibit is aimed at children ages 5-12, while kids 2-5 will also be able to join in the fun of many activities. It said the exhibit developers also worked to make the activities accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs.

According to FHDC, it will offer public and virtual programs that focus on health and wellness topics throughout the duration of the exhibit. It said the exhibit was created by Minnesota Children’s Museum and was made possible with funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation and local sponsor Ascension Via Christi.

Flint Hills Discovery Center is located at 315 S. 3rd St., near downtown Manhattan.

