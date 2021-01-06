Advertisement

Flint Hills Discovery Center opens exhibit to inspire young people to be physically active

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center is meant to inspire young people to get physically active.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says it will welcome a new temporary exhibit that will open on Jan. 16. It said Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action invites visitors to step into scenes from action-adventure stories and jump into action star training. It said this includes playful activities that kids and families can do together to build strength, coordination, balance and endurance. It said the exhibit will be open to the public from Jan. 16 to May 2. It said the exhibit will be offered in both English and Spanish.

According to FHDC, the exhibit encourages visitors to try activities that could be new to them while also revisiting familiar activities in new ways. It said cultural spotlights and real-life examples of young people that are passionate about the activities further encourage visitors to get into action. It said as visitors move through the exhibit having fun with physical activity, they gain ideas for how to become more active in their everyday life. It said by creating an immersive environment for kids and adults to merge their imagination with really physical activity, the exhibit shows how physical activity can be fun.

FHDC said the exhibit features four adventure scenes, an action star training center and a toddler pyramid. It said each adventure scene gives an imaginative setting where children can try out a high appeal physical activity. It said the adventure scenes include surfing and snowboarding, kung fu, a climbing canyon and flycycles, which are flying bicycles. It said each area highlights a specific physical challenge of balance, strength, coordination or cardiovascular endurance. It said selected scenes also spotlight the cultural origins of the activity.

According to FHDC, throughout the exhibit, kids and adults stamp the activities they have tried on their Action Trackers. It said visitors can also take home 3-Day Mission Action Tracker, which are activity logs that encourage people to get physically active for a total of 60 minutes each day.

FHDC said the exhibit is aimed at children ages 5-12, while kids 2-5 will also be able to join in the fun of many activities. It said the exhibit developers also worked to make the activities accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs.

According to FHDC, it will offer public and virtual programs that focus on health and wellness topics throughout the duration of the exhibit. It said the exhibit was created by Minnesota Children’s Museum and was made possible with funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation and local sponsor Ascension Via Christi.

For more information, click here.

Flint Hills Discovery Center is located at 315 S. 3rd St., near downtown Manhattan.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Donald Trump demonstrators mill around inside the Kansas Statehouse Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol...
Capitol Police: No breach, no disturbance as Statehouse protest moved indoors
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire early Wednesday at 1234 S.W. Oakley Ave. in...
Woman suffers critical injuries in early-morning fire in west Topeka
Protesters breach the barriers outside of the U.S. Capitol, prompting a lockdown. (CNN)
Kansas leaders react to U.S. Capitol protests
A perfectly healthy 17-year-old girl is now fighting for her life in the ICU after coming down...
Teen fighting for her life after developing MIS-C

Latest News

KNI food drive
A man doesn’t let his disability keep him from feeding the hungry
KNI food drive
KNI food drive
(Photo: Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Kansas to change management plan for Emerald Ash Borer
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Legislative Lookahead: Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka
Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas Insurance Commissioner
Catching up with KS Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt