Flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Kansans that lost their lives to COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas has passed 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19. She said in honor of the lives lost and the families left behind, she has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff on Jan. 7, from sunrise to sunset.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”

